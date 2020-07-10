6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool pool table sauna tennis court

Beautiful, secludedl, spacious, bright, airy, totally remodeled 2bed+2bath+Balcony+2 SXS Parking+MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED (incl. gas: heating and cooking, water: hot and cold, sewer, trash,CABLE w/HBO CH and amenities)! Large open concept living area, spacious dining & living room w/ fireplace. Large windows & wall to ceiling sliding doors brings natural light. Elegant Kitchen w/ marble counter tops. Smooth ceiling w/ recess lighting. Tons of closets w/ organizers. All bathrooms remodeled elegantly w/ quartz counter top. Large Master bedroom w/ walking closet+2 reg. closet+Linen closets. Master bathroom: dual sink. Custom window treatment. Peaceful Balcony w/ mood light. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 spas, playground, party room, Gym, saunas, billiard, ping pong, tennis court, Pacifica Montessori inside the complex (residents has priority and some discount). Near Playa Vista, LAX, Silicon Beach, Fwys, Beach, Westside mall, restaurants, shops. Award winning Culver City Schools!Must C