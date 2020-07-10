All apartments in Culver City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle

6565 Green Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6565 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful, secludedl, spacious, bright, airy, totally remodeled 2bed+2bath+Balcony+2 SXS Parking+MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED (incl. gas: heating and cooking, water: hot and cold, sewer, trash,CABLE w/HBO CH and amenities)! Large open concept living area, spacious dining & living room w/ fireplace. Large windows & wall to ceiling sliding doors brings natural light. Elegant Kitchen w/ marble counter tops. Smooth ceiling w/ recess lighting. Tons of closets w/ organizers. All bathrooms remodeled elegantly w/ quartz counter top. Large Master bedroom w/ walking closet+2 reg. closet+Linen closets. Master bathroom: dual sink. Custom window treatment. Peaceful Balcony w/ mood light. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 spas, playground, party room, Gym, saunas, billiard, ping pong, tennis court, Pacifica Montessori inside the complex (residents has priority and some discount). Near Playa Vista, LAX, Silicon Beach, Fwys, Beach, Westside mall, restaurants, shops. Award winning Culver City Schools!Must C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have any available units?
6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have?
Some of 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle offers parking.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle has a pool.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have accessible units?
No, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 GREEN VALLEY Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
