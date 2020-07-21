6250 BUCKINGHAM

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access sauna tennis court

Beautiful, Serene, Corner unit, Top Floor Condo: 2 bed+2bath+2 Balconies+2 SxS Parking+Tree Top View! Peaceful, Airy & spacious Open concept living room/dining. Living room flows to the covered outdoor balcony. Wall to Wall windows bring natural light. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/ quartz counter top. Both bathrooms are remodeled. Spacious Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Good size 2nd bed w/ spacious closet. Both Bedrooms can access a Large covered balcony. Great amenities: pools, hot spas, sauna, gym, party rm, billiards rm, BBQ areas. HOA incl: water (hot/cold), EQ ins, Basic Cable, Internet, sewer/trash. Award winning K-12 schools. Near Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, Beach, FWYs, Shops, Restaurants & Park: jogging path, tennis and paddle tennis courts &more