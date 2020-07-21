All apartments in Culver City
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:44 AM

6250 BUCKINGHAM

6250 Buckingham Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6250 Buckingham Pkwy, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful, Serene, Corner unit, Top Floor Condo: 2 bed+2bath+2 Balconies+2 SxS Parking+Tree Top View! Peaceful, Airy & spacious Open concept living room/dining. Living room flows to the covered outdoor balcony. Wall to Wall windows bring natural light. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/ quartz counter top. Both bathrooms are remodeled. Spacious Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Good size 2nd bed w/ spacious closet. Both Bedrooms can access a Large covered balcony. Great amenities: pools, hot spas, sauna, gym, party rm, billiards rm, BBQ areas. HOA incl: water (hot/cold), EQ ins, Basic Cable, Internet, sewer/trash. Award winning K-12 schools. Near Playa Vista, Silicon Beach, LAX, Beach, FWYs, Shops, Restaurants & Park: jogging path, tennis and paddle tennis courts &more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have any available units?
6250 BUCKINGHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have?
Some of 6250 BUCKINGHAM's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 BUCKINGHAM currently offering any rent specials?
6250 BUCKINGHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 BUCKINGHAM pet-friendly?
No, 6250 BUCKINGHAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM offer parking?
Yes, 6250 BUCKINGHAM offers parking.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 BUCKINGHAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have a pool?
Yes, 6250 BUCKINGHAM has a pool.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have accessible units?
No, 6250 BUCKINGHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 BUCKINGHAM has units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 BUCKINGHAM have units with air conditioning?
No, 6250 BUCKINGHAM does not have units with air conditioning.
