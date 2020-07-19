5579 Kinston Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 1 bath in Culver City - Property Id: 88712



Beautiful 2nd floor apt. in 4 unit complex, wood floor, with patio, newly remodeled and painted, one garage/storage and 1 assigned parking, plenty of additional street parking in the neighborhood, groceries and shopping in walking distance, close to 405 freeway. located in the middle of of Culver City, close to AIRPORT(LAX), BEACHES,UCLA, USC, MOVIE STUDIOS, basically to everything.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88712

Property Id 88712



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4545710)