5579 Kinston Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5579 Kinston Ave

Location

5579 Kinston Ave, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 1 bath in Culver City - Property Id: 88712

Beautiful 2nd floor apt. in 4 unit complex, wood floor, with patio, newly remodeled and painted, one garage/storage and 1 assigned parking, plenty of additional street parking in the neighborhood, groceries and shopping in walking distance, close to 405 freeway. located in the middle of of Culver City, close to AIRPORT(LAX), BEACHES,UCLA, USC, MOVIE STUDIOS, basically to everything.
Property Id 88712

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

