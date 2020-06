Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Adorable, clean, furnished 1 bedroom condo in Windsor Fountains complex which is full of inviting amenities: pool, tennis court, community bbqs, club house, Jacuzzi and sauna. The unit is ideally located in the middle of the complex away from Overland yet is close to everything, including 2 assigned tandem parking spaces. Windsor Fountains is a few blocks from shops and coffee houses on Jefferson Blvd. and WLA College.