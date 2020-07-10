All apartments in Culver City
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM

4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276

4822 Hollow Corner Road · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Top-floor two bedroom two bathroom condo in premium Culver City area. Wood-laminate floors throughout. High open beam ceiling in living room. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, nice balcony and lots of closets and storage. Unit comes with two covered tandem parking spaces. Complex amenities include a staffed 24 hour Security Entrance, 2 swimming pools, spa, sauna, playground, recreation center laundry facilities and full gym. Close to stores, parks, restaurants, West Los Angeles College and downtown Culver City. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have any available units?
4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have?
Some of 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 offers parking.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have a pool?
Yes, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 has a pool.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have accessible units?
No, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276 does not have units with air conditioning.
