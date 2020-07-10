4822 Hollow Corner Road - 276, Unit 276

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna

Top-floor two bedroom two bathroom condo in premium Culver City area. Wood-laminate floors throughout. High open beam ceiling in living room. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, nice balcony and lots of closets and storage. Unit comes with two covered tandem parking spaces. Complex amenities include a staffed 24 hour Security Entrance, 2 swimming pools, spa, sauna, playground, recreation center laundry facilities and full gym. Close to stores, parks, restaurants, West Los Angeles College and downtown Culver City. No Pets.