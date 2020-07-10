All apartments in Culver City
4313 MCCONNELL BLVD
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

4313 MCCONNELL BLVD

4313 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Mcconnell Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live and work in that light and bright, old charm house and a nice unit above the garage in Culver City.4313 McConnell offers 2 bedroom & one bath, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. The house has an extra-large basement for extra use of space. 4313 1/2 The unit above the garage, offers nice living room, small Bedroom with full bath, and kitchenette.Part of the garage has Laundry Hook-up, and the rest of the garage can be used as storage.The entire house and the unit has been painted and have new floors and granite counter-tops in the kitchens. There is a long driveway that can fit two cars, and also more parking's on this quite street. Across the house there is a small park for your enjoyment & brings light and sun to the house. This house is close to Marina del Rey, the beach, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have any available units?
4313 MCCONNELL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have?
Some of 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4313 MCCONNELL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD offers parking.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have a pool?
No, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4313 MCCONNELL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
