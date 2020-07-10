4313 MCCONNELL BLVD

Amenities

Come live and work in that light and bright, old charm house and a nice unit above the garage in Culver City.4313 McConnell offers 2 bedroom & one bath, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. The house has an extra-large basement for extra use of space. 4313 1/2 The unit above the garage, offers nice living room, small Bedroom with full bath, and kitchenette.Part of the garage has Laundry Hook-up, and the rest of the garage can be used as storage.The entire house and the unit has been painted and have new floors and granite counter-tops in the kitchens. There is a long driveway that can fit two cars, and also more parking's on this quite street. Across the house there is a small park for your enjoyment & brings light and sun to the house. This house is close to Marina del Rey, the beach, and restaurants.