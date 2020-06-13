Rent Calculator
Culver City, CA
4190 Marcasel Avenue
4190 Marcasel Avenue
Culver City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location
4190 Marcasel Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have any available units?
4190 Marcasel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Culver City, CA
.
Is 4190 Marcasel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Marcasel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Marcasel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Culver City
.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4190 Marcasel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4190 Marcasel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
