Culver City, CA
/
4105 SUMMERTIME Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4105 SUMMERTIME Lane
4105 Summertime Lane
·
No Longer Available
Culver City
2 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location
4105 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have any available units?
4105 SUMMERTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Culver City, CA
.
Is 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4105 SUMMERTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Culver City
.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane offer parking?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
