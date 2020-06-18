4053 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities
NO SMOKING ALLOWED
Spacious 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Split-level apartment is part of a 4-unit building.
Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft.
Assigned Carport Parking- 1 Space
Coin op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience
Laminate and Carpet floors
Spacious living room
Water paid by owner
Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms
Dining Area
Extra Shelving space located in living room, near dining area
Window Blinds
Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space
**ONE SMALL PET MAY BE ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/ FEES.
Excellent Location! Walk to Carlson Park and Downtown Culver City restaurants, movies and entertainment.
Apply Online Today [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/6/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.