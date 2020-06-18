All apartments in Culver City
4053 Lincoln Avenue

4053 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4053 Lincoln Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

Spacious 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Split-level apartment is part of a 4-unit building.
Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft.

Assigned Carport Parking- 1 Space
Coin op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience
Laminate and Carpet floors
Spacious living room
Water paid by owner
Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms
Dining Area
Extra Shelving space located in living room, near dining area
Window Blinds
Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space
**ONE SMALL PET MAY BE ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/ FEES.
Excellent Location! Walk to Carlson Park and Downtown Culver City restaurants, movies and entertainment.

Apply Online Today [www.WeManageProperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/6/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
4053 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 4053 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4053 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4053 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4053 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4053 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
