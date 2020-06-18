4053 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

NO SMOKING ALLOWED



Spacious 2-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Split-level apartment is part of a 4-unit building.

Approx. 1050 Sq. Ft.



Assigned Carport Parking- 1 Space

Coin op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience

Laminate and Carpet floors

Spacious living room

Water paid by owner

Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms

Dining Area

Extra Shelving space located in living room, near dining area

Window Blinds

Spacious Bedrooms with plenty of closet space

**ONE SMALL PET MAY BE ALLOWED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT/ FEES.

Excellent Location! Walk to Carlson Park and Downtown Culver City restaurants, movies and entertainment.



Apply Online Today [www.WeManageProperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6/6/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.