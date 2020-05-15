4041 WADE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Designed for the most discerning eye, this remodeled, very spacious and light filled town-home provides for indoor-outdoor living. Located at the far end of the building, this unit feels like a single-family home. The well thought out floor plan includes a great-room style kitchen/dining & living room with french doors that lead to a large wrap-around private garden. Three 2nd floor bedrooms, including an en-suite master with dual sinks, a soaking tub & separate shower, plus a very large walk in closet; all additional bedrooms have great closets & share a full bath. First floor powder room and a large 2 car direct access garage as well! Wade St is south of Washington and is a cul-de-sac street with Culver West Park at the end. This fast rising neighborhood of Washington Blvd has many new happening restaurants and retail shops. The Marina Del Rey shopping center, movie theaters and Gelsons market are all within walking distance. Culver City Schools. Additional 3rd parking spot on site.