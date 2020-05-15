All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4041 WADE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4041 WADE Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

4041 WADE Street

4041 Wade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4041 Wade Street, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Designed for the most discerning eye, this remodeled, very spacious and light filled town-home provides for indoor-outdoor living. Located at the far end of the building, this unit feels like a single-family home. The well thought out floor plan includes a great-room style kitchen/dining & living room with french doors that lead to a large wrap-around private garden. Three 2nd floor bedrooms, including an en-suite master with dual sinks, a soaking tub & separate shower, plus a very large walk in closet; all additional bedrooms have great closets & share a full bath. First floor powder room and a large 2 car direct access garage as well! Wade St is south of Washington and is a cul-de-sac street with Culver West Park at the end. This fast rising neighborhood of Washington Blvd has many new happening restaurants and retail shops. The Marina Del Rey shopping center, movie theaters and Gelsons market are all within walking distance. Culver City Schools. Additional 3rd parking spot on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 WADE Street have any available units?
4041 WADE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4041 WADE Street have?
Some of 4041 WADE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 WADE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4041 WADE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 WADE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4041 WADE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4041 WADE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4041 WADE Street does offer parking.
Does 4041 WADE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 WADE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 WADE Street have a pool?
No, 4041 WADE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4041 WADE Street have accessible units?
No, 4041 WADE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 WADE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 WADE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 WADE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 WADE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts