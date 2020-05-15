3853 Prospect Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two-Story Townhouse--Fully Equipped Kitchen w/Quartz Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and Dryer in unit. Plenty of Storage. Exclusive Patio Space with Separate Exit/Entrance



Pet-friendly! Covered Parking space available ($50 additional/mo.)



Prime Culver City location--Close to Venice, nearby to Schools, Restaurants, Shops and Downtown Culver City nightlife.



Owner pays Water. Online rent pay available. One year lease



Call/text us or email Ken@jvmanage.com to schedule a showing of your new home!