3853 Prospect Avenue - 1

Amenities
Two-Story Townhouse--Fully Equipped Kitchen w/Quartz Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer and Dryer in unit. Plenty of Storage. Exclusive Patio Space with Separate Exit/Entrance
Pet-friendly! Covered Parking space available ($50 additional/mo.)
Prime Culver City location--Close to Venice, nearby to Schools, Restaurants, Shops and Downtown Culver City nightlife.
Owner pays Water. Online rent pay available. One year lease
Call/text us or email Ken@jvmanage.com to schedule a showing of your new home!