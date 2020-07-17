3834 Ver Halen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Look no further! Beautiful Custom Culver City Home. Walk to Blair Hills Park and Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook! Gated Entry welcomes you home to this Large, Open Floor-Plan Home newly updated and fresh w/immaculate newly refinished Wood Flooring! Features 2,000SF, 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Huge Grand Room w/newly updated gas fireplace and lovely planted Private Patio view/access. Opens to Beautiful Entertaining Kitchen w/Built-in’s, Double Ovens and Large Bay Window w/Beautiful Hillside View! Large Master Suite w/Full Bath, includes direct access to private Green Thumb Patio! Separate inside Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer. Close to Business, Shopping, Entertainment!