All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 3834 Ver Halen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
3834 Ver Halen Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

3834 Ver Halen Court

3834 Ver Halen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3834 Ver Halen Court, Culver City, CA 90232
Blair Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Look no further! Beautiful Custom Culver City Home. Walk to Blair Hills Park and Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook! Gated Entry welcomes you home to this Large, Open Floor-Plan Home newly updated and fresh w/immaculate newly refinished Wood Flooring! Features 2,000SF, 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Huge Grand Room w/newly updated gas fireplace and lovely planted Private Patio view/access. Opens to Beautiful Entertaining Kitchen w/Built-in’s, Double Ovens and Large Bay Window w/Beautiful Hillside View! Large Master Suite w/Full Bath, includes direct access to private Green Thumb Patio! Separate inside Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer. Close to Business, Shopping, Entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have any available units?
3834 Ver Halen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3834 Ver Halen Court have?
Some of 3834 Ver Halen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Ver Halen Court currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Ver Halen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Ver Halen Court pet-friendly?
No, 3834 Ver Halen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court offer parking?
Yes, 3834 Ver Halen Court offers parking.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3834 Ver Halen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have a pool?
No, 3834 Ver Halen Court does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have accessible units?
No, 3834 Ver Halen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3834 Ver Halen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3834 Ver Halen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3834 Ver Halen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCulver City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Culver City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts