Culver City, CA
3551 Schaefer St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3551 Schaefer St

3551 Schaefer Street · No Longer Available
Culver City
Location

3551 Schaefer Street, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
2bd/1ba Duplex in a quiet and quality neighborhood and 2 on-site parking - 2bd/1ba Duplex in a quiet and quality neighborhood with its own private fenced yard, 2 on-site parking, the front living room can be used as 3rd bedroom, large storage unit, washer and dryer on site. kitchen and bathroom with granite counter top and quality cabinets, quality new stainless double door refrigerator, dishwasher, range, low profile microwave and hood, recessed lights and new hard flooring throughout the unit, new window shutters will also be installed throughout the unit, pet friendly
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5593922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Schaefer St have any available units?
3551 Schaefer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3551 Schaefer St have?
Some of 3551 Schaefer St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Schaefer St currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Schaefer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Schaefer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Schaefer St is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Schaefer St offer parking?
Yes, 3551 Schaefer St offers parking.
Does 3551 Schaefer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3551 Schaefer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Schaefer St have a pool?
No, 3551 Schaefer St does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Schaefer St have accessible units?
No, 3551 Schaefer St does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Schaefer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Schaefer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3551 Schaefer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3551 Schaefer St does not have units with air conditioning.
