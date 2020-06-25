11461 PATOM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Sunkist Park home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with a large family room and fireplace. Remodeled kitchen large pantry area, which opens to the family room. Master bedroom with private remodeled bathroom. 3rd bedroom has small attached bonus room or office space. Central heat and A/C, recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout the home. Attached 2 car garage with laundry in garage and direct access to the house. Private backyard with lots of mature fruit trees is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nice open floor plan. Walking distance to park, El Marino Language School and close to FWY access. Pets will be reviewed on an individual basis. Absolute move in condition and ready to go.