Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

11461 PATOM Drive

Location

11461 Patom Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Sunkist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Sunkist Park home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with a large family room and fireplace. Remodeled kitchen large pantry area, which opens to the family room. Master bedroom with private remodeled bathroom. 3rd bedroom has small attached bonus room or office space. Central heat and A/C, recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout the home. Attached 2 car garage with laundry in garage and direct access to the house. Private backyard with lots of mature fruit trees is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Nice open floor plan. Walking distance to park, El Marino Language School and close to FWY access. Pets will be reviewed on an individual basis. Absolute move in condition and ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11461 PATOM Drive have any available units?
11461 PATOM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11461 PATOM Drive have?
Some of 11461 PATOM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11461 PATOM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11461 PATOM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11461 PATOM Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11461 PATOM Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11461 PATOM Drive offers parking.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11461 PATOM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive have a pool?
No, 11461 PATOM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive have accessible units?
No, 11461 PATOM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11461 PATOM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11461 PATOM Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11461 PATOM Drive has units with air conditioning.
