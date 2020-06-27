Rent Calculator
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
11102 Venice
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11102 Venice
11102 Venice Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11102 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11102 Venice have any available units?
11102 Venice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Culver City, CA
.
Is 11102 Venice currently offering any rent specials?
11102 Venice is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 Venice pet-friendly?
No, 11102 Venice is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Culver City
.
Does 11102 Venice offer parking?
Yes, 11102 Venice offers parking.
Does 11102 Venice have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 Venice does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 Venice have a pool?
No, 11102 Venice does not have a pool.
Does 11102 Venice have accessible units?
No, 11102 Venice does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 Venice have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 Venice does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11102 Venice have units with air conditioning?
No, 11102 Venice does not have units with air conditioning.
