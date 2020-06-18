All apartments in Culver City
10837 Jefferson Blvd.

10837 Jefferson Boulevard · (760) 367-7653 ext. 104
Location

10837 Jefferson Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10837 Jefferson Blvd. - 10837 Jefferson Blvd. · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit! - *RECENTLY REDUCED!*

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is a must see! The unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, new faux wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom, stackable washer and dryer for convenience, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, large fenced yard, and a one car garage with alleyway access! This unit is close to all major shopping areas as well as Culver City Schools!

Call to make your appointment today!

NO PETS

Water and Trash are paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3509090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have any available units?
10837 Jefferson Blvd. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have?
Some of 10837 Jefferson Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Jefferson Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Jefferson Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Jefferson Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have a pool?
No, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10837 Jefferson Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10837 Jefferson Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
