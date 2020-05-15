10406 Culver Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

***MOVE IN SPECIAL- 2 FREE WEEKS*** Large end-unit apartment in prime Culver City location, walkable to Sony Pictures Studios, local parks & recreation. Modern 1BD / 1BA upper unit features hardwood floors, AC, spacious living, balcony, ample closet space, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. Building features community laundry, secure video entry & communal BBQ patio. Includes 1 assigned parking space. PET FRIENDLY! Just blocks from Downtown Culver entertainment. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.