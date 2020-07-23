10406 Culver Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

TOP LEVEL | PRVT BALCONY | DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM SONY STUDIOS | PET FRIENDLY - Conveniently located across the street from Sony Studios, this upper level 1+1 is a must see! There are wood floors and custom lights throughout. The living has direct access to the private balcony which is great for relaxing or entertaining. The galley kitchen includes a stove fridge and dishwasher. The cabinets are white with wood countertops. There is a dining area directly next to the kitchen. In the bedroom you’ll find a large closet and a king size bed will fit comfortably in this room. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub with a window allowing in the fresh air. In the communal area there is a bench, bbq pit and shared laundry. This Culver City Community is located mins to LAX, El Segundo, Venice and so much more!!!



Terms: We offer flexible lease terms. Security deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Please contact Martisa @ 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing. DON’T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS!



(RLNE5970435)