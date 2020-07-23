All apartments in Culver City
10406 Culver Blvd.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

10406 Culver Blvd

10406 Culver Boulevard · (323) 207-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10406 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10406 Culver Blvd - 4 · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
TOP LEVEL | PRVT BALCONY | DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM SONY STUDIOS | PET FRIENDLY - Conveniently located across the street from Sony Studios, this upper level 1+1 is a must see! There are wood floors and custom lights throughout. The living has direct access to the private balcony which is great for relaxing or entertaining. The galley kitchen includes a stove fridge and dishwasher. The cabinets are white with wood countertops. There is a dining area directly next to the kitchen. In the bedroom you’ll find a large closet and a king size bed will fit comfortably in this room. The bathroom has a combination shower and tub with a window allowing in the fresh air. In the communal area there is a bench, bbq pit and shared laundry. This Culver City Community is located mins to LAX, El Segundo, Venice and so much more!!!

Terms: We offer flexible lease terms. Security deposit is equal to one month’s rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Please contact Martisa @ 323-974-6277 for more information and to schedule a showing. DON’T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS!

(RLNE5970435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406 Culver Blvd have any available units?
10406 Culver Blvd has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10406 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 10406 Culver Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10406 Culver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10406 Culver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10406 Culver Blvd offers parking.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10406 Culver Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 10406 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10406 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10406 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10406 Culver Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10406 Culver Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
