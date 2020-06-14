/
1 bedroom apartments
188 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cudahy, CA
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4381 Clara St
4381 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Close to Schools and transportation very clean quiet neighborhood (RLNE5745784)
Results within 5 miles of Cudahy
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
7022 Malbar St.
7022 Malabar Street, Huntington Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
Move in ready, Large 1 Bedroom Ground Floor - Charming and traditional time period Huntington Park apartment ready to call home. Large 1 bedroom,1 bathroom with Hall and bedroom closet space and additional built in storage cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3574 E 56TH
3574 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
Newly remodeled 2nd level 1bed/1bath home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
354 E 97th Street
354 East 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
540 sqft
The unit was freshly painted and has newer laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway and bedroom and ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3568 E 56th Street
3568 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
550 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bed/1bath detached home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.
Results within 10 miles of Cudahy
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
62 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Alhambra
33 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
36 Units Available
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
866 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Los Angeles
48 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
762 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Los Angeles
46 Units Available
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
654 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
