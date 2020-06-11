Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cudahy
Find more places like 4936 Clara St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cudahy, CA
/
4936 Clara St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4936 Clara St
4936 Clara Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4936 Clara Street, Cudahy, CA 90201
Cudahy
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom House near many schools. - Property Id: 280623
Just finished renovating. New carpet and New paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280623
Property Id 280623
(RLNE5781659)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4936 Clara St have any available units?
4936 Clara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cudahy, CA
.
Is 4936 Clara St currently offering any rent specials?
4936 Clara St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 Clara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 Clara St is pet friendly.
Does 4936 Clara St offer parking?
No, 4936 Clara St does not offer parking.
Does 4936 Clara St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 Clara St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 Clara St have a pool?
No, 4936 Clara St does not have a pool.
Does 4936 Clara St have accessible units?
No, 4936 Clara St does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 Clara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4936 Clara St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4936 Clara St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4936 Clara St does not have units with air conditioning.
