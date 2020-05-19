All apartments in Cudahy
Find more places like 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cudahy, CA
/
4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street

4433 3/4 Elizabeth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4433 3/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA 90201
Cudahy

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
I am proud to present this gated Home with a large 3-Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. This Home includes a 2-car garage, and 3 additional assigned parking spaces.

This home includes a huge fenced-in back yard, laundry connections, garbage disposal, new Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator and a stainless Frigidaire steel stove, along with a new Frigidaire Wall AC. This home also includes an electronic sky light.

Tenants pay for: water, sewer and trash.

We will consider on accepting, of all kind of housing vouchers.

Anyone who has an eviction report that is filed against them, will automatically be disqualified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cudahy, CA.
What amenities does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cudahy.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street offers parking.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAMontebello, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CAParamount, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Pico Rivera, CABellflower, CAMonterey Park, CANorwalk, CACarson, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CALakewood, CAAlhambra, CAWestmont, CACerritos, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles