4433 3/4 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage stainless steel air conditioning

I am proud to present this gated Home with a large 3-Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. This Home includes a 2-car garage, and 3 additional assigned parking spaces.



This home includes a huge fenced-in back yard, laundry connections, garbage disposal, new Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator and a stainless Frigidaire steel stove, along with a new Frigidaire Wall AC. This home also includes an electronic sky light.



Tenants pay for: water, sewer and trash.



We will consider on accepting, of all kind of housing vouchers.



Anyone who has an eviction report that is filed against them, will automatically be disqualified.