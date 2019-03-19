All apartments in Crest
Find more places like 1205 La Cresta Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crest, CA
/
1205 La Cresta Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1205 La Cresta Blvd

1205 La Cresta Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1205 La Cresta Boulevard, Crest, CA 92021
Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Description**
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 2 car tandem garage. Very close to SDSU and Ralphs grocery store. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in garage. 1 additional parking space on side of building. New beautiful waterproof vinyl hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and hallway. Freshly painted throughout. Nice living room with fireplace and sliding door to balcony. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. 1200 square feet. Landlord pays trash only. 1 year lease required. $2100 security deposit. No pets. No Section 8. Students OK with co-signers. Enter alley next to the house located at 4965 68th Street to find the apartment entrance to 4967 68th Street. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have any available units?
1205 La Cresta Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crest, CA.
What amenities does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have?
Some of 1205 La Cresta Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 La Cresta Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1205 La Cresta Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 La Cresta Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1205 La Cresta Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crest.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1205 La Cresta Blvd offers parking.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 La Cresta Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have a pool?
No, 1205 La Cresta Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1205 La Cresta Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 La Cresta Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 La Cresta Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 La Cresta Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Crest 2 BedroomsCrest Apartments with Balconies
Crest Apartments with GaragesCrest Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Crest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
La Presa, CABonita, CARamona, CACoronado, CAImperial Beach, CAFairbanks Ranch, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College