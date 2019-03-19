1205 La Cresta Blvd

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 2 car tandem garage. Very close to SDSU and Ralphs grocery store. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in garage. 1 additional parking space on side of building. New beautiful waterproof vinyl hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and hallway. Freshly painted throughout. Nice living room with fireplace and sliding door to balcony. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. 1200 square feet. Landlord pays trash only. 1 year lease required. $2100 security deposit. No pets. No Section 8. Students OK with co-signers. Enter alley next to the house located at 4965 68th Street to find the apartment entrance to 4967 68th Street. Available Now.