805 GRONDAHL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

THIS BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED "LOFT STYLE" TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN NANTUCKET VILLAGE IN COVINA. THIS HOME HAS LIVING/DINING ROOM ALONG WITH KITCHEN, HALF BATH, LAUNDRY ROOM AND GARAGE ON MAIN FLOOR. IT ALSO HAS INCLOSED PATIO IN THE FRONT. UPSTAIRS IS THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND VANITY/BUILT IN AREA AS WELL.

KITCHEN WILL HAVE NEW DISHWASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. NEW TENANT TO PROVIDE THEIR OWN FRIDGE AND WASHER & DRYER.

NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. VAULTED CEILINGS ON GROUND LEVEL. LARGE BAR STYLE COUNTER IN KITCHEN. DIRECT ACCESS THROUGH THE LARGE TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. FENCED IN POOL AND SPA WITHIN THE LOVELY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS. PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. OWNER PREFERS NO PETS. APPLICANTS MUST BE NON-SMOKERS AND HAVE CREDIT SCORES OF 700 OR ABOVE. MUST CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS. PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY VACANT AND WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY BY FEBRUARY 1ST. OR POSSIBLY SOONER. THANK YOU.