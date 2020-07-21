Rent Calculator
Covina, CA
533 N Howard Avenue
533 N Howard Avenue
533 Howard Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice home, ready to move-in. Spacious front and back yard with fruit trees. Section 8 are welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have any available units?
533 N Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Covina, CA
.
Is 533 N Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 N Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 N Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue offer parking?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
