533 N Howard Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

533 N Howard Avenue

533 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
533 Howard Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
accepts section 8
Nice home, ready to move-in. Spacious front and back yard with fruit trees. Section 8 are welcome.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 533 N Howard Avenue have any available units?
533 N Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 533 N Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 N Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 N Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue offer parking?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 N Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 N Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
