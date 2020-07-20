All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 437 E Tudor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
437 E Tudor St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

437 E Tudor St

437 East Tudor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

437 East Tudor Street, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath home in Covina - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in nice area of Covina. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh paint, all laminate flooring, granite countertops.
Must see!

(RLNE5024651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 E Tudor St have any available units?
437 E Tudor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 437 E Tudor St currently offering any rent specials?
437 E Tudor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 E Tudor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 E Tudor St is pet friendly.
Does 437 E Tudor St offer parking?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not offer parking.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 E Tudor St have a pool?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have a pool.
Does 437 E Tudor St have accessible units?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCovina 2 Bedroom Apartments
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles