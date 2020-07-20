Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath home in Covina - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in nice area of Covina. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh paint, all laminate flooring, granite countertops. Must see!
(RLNE5024651)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 437 E Tudor St have any available units?
437 E Tudor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 437 E Tudor St currently offering any rent specials?
437 E Tudor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 E Tudor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 E Tudor St is pet friendly.
Does 437 E Tudor St offer parking?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not offer parking.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 E Tudor St have a pool?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have a pool.
Does 437 E Tudor St have accessible units?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 E Tudor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 E Tudor St does not have units with air conditioning.