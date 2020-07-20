436 N Oakbank Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

STOP! Great curb appeal. Looking for a clean up kept rental home, look no fewer. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This well maintained property has what you are searching for and more. The nice sized formal living room has a fireplace for those chilly cozy family movie night or sitting around the Christmas tree. The nice size kitchen has a built in barbecue grill, with granite countertop, off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room. The private and well maintained oversize backyard accommodate all your family gatherings or perfect to relax and unwind. All is missing is you!