2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath with 1 Carport parking spot. Walk into a large living room, Kitchen & 1/2 bath. 2 bedroom upstairs with Walk-in Closet, 1 full bath. Laundry facilities within walking distance. Close to shopping centers & metrolink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have any available units?
335 N Prospero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 335 N Prospero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
335 N Prospero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.