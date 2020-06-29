All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 335 N Prospero Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
335 N Prospero Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

335 N Prospero Drive

335 North Prospero Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 North Prospero Drive, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath with 1 Carport parking spot. Walk into a large living room, Kitchen & 1/2 bath. 2 bedroom upstairs with Walk-in Closet, 1 full bath. Laundry facilities within walking distance. Close to shopping centers & metrolink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 N Prospero Drive have any available units?
335 N Prospero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 335 N Prospero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
335 N Prospero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 N Prospero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 335 N Prospero Drive offers parking.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have a pool?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have accessible units?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 N Prospero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 N Prospero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles