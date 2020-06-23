239 E Orlando Way

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious and well maintained apartment in Covina! Lots of privacy in this intimate 3 unit building with immaculately landscaped grounds. You’ll enjoy rooms flooded with natural light, high ceilings, new carpeting and new paint. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, recessed lighting, stove, microwave, dishwasher and convenient laundry hook-ups inside with additional storage. Central a/c & heat. Exceptionally roomy living room and bedroom. Bathroom is all custom tiled with separate sink and vanity area. Sunny oversized enclosed balcony can be accessed from both the dining area and the bedroom just perfect to sip your morning coffee. Includes a private 1 car garage with room to store making this a rare find. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, 210 & 10 fwys & the metro link. No pets, non-smoking premises. Available for immediate move-in: $1,375/mo rent + $1,375 sec dep = $2,750 total move-in. Call John for info (626) 862-3668