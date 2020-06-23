All apartments in Covina
239 E Orlando Way

239 E Orlando Way · No Longer Available
Location

239 E Orlando Way, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious and well maintained apartment in Covina! Lots of privacy in this intimate 3 unit building with immaculately landscaped grounds. You’ll enjoy rooms flooded with natural light, high ceilings, new carpeting and new paint. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile floors, recessed lighting, stove, microwave, dishwasher and convenient laundry hook-ups inside with additional storage. Central a/c & heat. Exceptionally roomy living room and bedroom. Bathroom is all custom tiled with separate sink and vanity area. Sunny oversized enclosed balcony can be accessed from both the dining area and the bedroom just perfect to sip your morning coffee. Includes a private 1 car garage with room to store making this a rare find. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, 210 & 10 fwys & the metro link. No pets, non-smoking premises. Available for immediate move-in: $1,375/mo rent + $1,375 sec dep = $2,750 total move-in. Call John for info (626) 862-3668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 E Orlando Way have any available units?
239 E Orlando Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 239 E Orlando Way have?
Some of 239 E Orlando Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 E Orlando Way currently offering any rent specials?
239 E Orlando Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 E Orlando Way pet-friendly?
No, 239 E Orlando Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 239 E Orlando Way offer parking?
Yes, 239 E Orlando Way offers parking.
Does 239 E Orlando Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 E Orlando Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 E Orlando Way have a pool?
No, 239 E Orlando Way does not have a pool.
Does 239 E Orlando Way have accessible units?
No, 239 E Orlando Way does not have accessible units.
Does 239 E Orlando Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 E Orlando Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 E Orlando Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 E Orlando Way has units with air conditioning.
