Covina, CA
179 Clementine Ct
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

179 Clementine Ct

179 Clementine Ct · No Longer Available
Covina
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

179 Clementine Ct, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Tri level Townhome!!! Located in the Beautiful Citrus Walk Community. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room, and 4 bathrooms. First level features bonus room with half bath, and direct access to two car attached garage. Second level features Living room and dining room with dark laminate flooring. Adjacent to the dining room is the kitchen which boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the third level you will find The Master bedroom with a generously spaced walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks, two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Not only is this home a MUST See but it's conveniently located close to shopping centers, restraunts, freeways and metro link station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Clementine Ct have any available units?
179 Clementine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 179 Clementine Ct have?
Some of 179 Clementine Ct's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Clementine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
179 Clementine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Clementine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 179 Clementine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 179 Clementine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 179 Clementine Ct offers parking.
Does 179 Clementine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Clementine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Clementine Ct have a pool?
No, 179 Clementine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 179 Clementine Ct have accessible units?
No, 179 Clementine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Clementine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Clementine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Clementine Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Clementine Ct has units with air conditioning.

