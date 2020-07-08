179 Clementine Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Tri level Townhome!!! Located in the Beautiful Citrus Walk Community. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room, and 4 bathrooms. First level features bonus room with half bath, and direct access to two car attached garage. Second level features Living room and dining room with dark laminate flooring. Adjacent to the dining room is the kitchen which boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On the third level you will find The Master bedroom with a generously spaced walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks, two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Not only is this home a MUST See but it's conveniently located close to shopping centers, restraunts, freeways and metro link station.