170 E Reed Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM
1 of 7
170 E Reed Street
170 Reed Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
170 Reed Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute Detached Back House with 1 Bed available near Downtown Covina. This home is perfect for 1 person. Very private home with seperate access. All utilities included and back yard usage is okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 170 E Reed Street have any available units?
170 E Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covina, CA
.
Is 170 E Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 E Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 E Reed Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 E Reed Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 170 E Reed Street offer parking?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 E Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 E Reed Street have a pool?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 E Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 E Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 E Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 E Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
