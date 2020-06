Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location. This lovely home features a private master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom has been nicely remodeled. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms. New interior paint. New windows. There is an additional full bathroom in the hall. The living room is a good size with a cozy fireplace. Two sliders, one off the living/dining room area and the other in the master bedroom. Covered patio and cement patio for outside entertaining. Huge backyard. Two car garage. Plus parking in front of the garage. Ready to move in.