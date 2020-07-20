All apartments in Covina
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1184 N. Lyman Ave #2
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1184 N. Lyman Ave #2

1184 North Lyman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1184 North Lyman Avenue, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Townhouse community in Covina - This 4 bedrooms 3 bath 1331 SF townhouse have a spacious back yard for your leisure enjoyment. Community maintain a good size pool. two car garage, Central HVAC, new installed ceiling fan in all bedrooms

For special showing please call or text 626-688.1413

?????

Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413

Real Property Management Fairmate
Patsy Chan Broker 01126323 cell: 626-673-5344
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230West Covina, CA 91790

We are looking for tenant with $6,600 monthly household income; FICO 675+
Application $50. apply on-site. Please do not send money,
All payments via authorized tenant portal.

Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau
Voice : 562-906-5430.
Fax: 323-415-2779
Dimccant@lasd.org

(RLNE3669644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have any available units?
1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have?
Some of 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 has a pool.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1184 N. Lyman Ave #2 has units with air conditioning.
