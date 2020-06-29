1181 Harvest

Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking new construction

Brand new townhome in the Citrus Promenade. Five minutes from AMC and shopping center, 7 minutes from Azusa University and Citrus College, 10 minutes from Costco. One of the closest unit to the community's club house and pool. Walking distance to the new transit center right next to the community. Unit comes with a full bedroom suite on the first floor, living room and kitchen on the second level with a half bathroom, three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms on the third level, including the master suite. Two car attached garage with plenty guest parking right behind the unit outside the garage door. Enjoy the new construction with additional savings possible on utilities bills due to new energy efficient construction standard. Unit comes equipped with all new appliances, move in ready.