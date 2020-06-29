All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 1181 Harvest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1181 Harvest
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:18 AM

1181 Harvest

1181 Harvest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1181 Harvest Dr, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
new construction
Brand new townhome in the Citrus Promenade. Five minutes from AMC and shopping center, 7 minutes from Azusa University and Citrus College, 10 minutes from Costco. One of the closest unit to the community's club house and pool. Walking distance to the new transit center right next to the community. Unit comes with a full bedroom suite on the first floor, living room and kitchen on the second level with a half bathroom, three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms on the third level, including the master suite. Two car attached garage with plenty guest parking right behind the unit outside the garage door. Enjoy the new construction with additional savings possible on utilities bills due to new energy efficient construction standard. Unit comes equipped with all new appliances, move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Harvest have any available units?
1181 Harvest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1181 Harvest have?
Some of 1181 Harvest's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Harvest currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Harvest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Harvest pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Harvest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1181 Harvest offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Harvest offers parking.
Does 1181 Harvest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Harvest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Harvest have a pool?
Yes, 1181 Harvest has a pool.
Does 1181 Harvest have accessible units?
No, 1181 Harvest does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Harvest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Harvest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Harvest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Harvest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles