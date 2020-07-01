Rent Calculator
All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 1177 Coolfield Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1177 Coolfield Dr.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1177 Coolfield Dr.
1177 Coolfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1177 Coolfield Drive, Covina, CA 91722
Covina
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bd House in Covina - Covina 3Bd 2 Bth home near Lark Ellen Elementary, and Northview High School. The home includes upgraded wood flooring and has recently been painted.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3763053)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have any available units?
1177 Coolfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covina, CA
.
Is 1177 Coolfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Coolfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Coolfield Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. offer parking?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Coolfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 Coolfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
