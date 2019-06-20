Remodeled and Upgraded 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath Townhome With 1 Car Attached Direct Access Garage in Wagon Wheel. Additional Assigned Parking Space Near Unit ( Across Garage). Best Location In The Dakota Tract: End Unit With Landscaped Patio To Enjoy The Outdoor. Covered Balcony Off Dining Area With View Of Hills. Spacious Open Living Room With Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen With Granite Counter And Newer Appliances. Upgraded Bathroom With Granite Counter. Refrigerator And Washer & Dryer Are Included. Built-In Storage Space In Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 87 White Sands have any available units?
87 White Sands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 87 White Sands have?
Some of 87 White Sands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 White Sands currently offering any rent specials?
87 White Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.