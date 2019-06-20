87 White Sands

Amenities

Remodeled and Upgraded 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath Townhome With 1 Car Attached Direct Access Garage in Wagon Wheel.

Additional Assigned Parking Space Near Unit ( Across Garage).

Best Location In The Dakota Tract: End Unit With Landscaped Patio To Enjoy The Outdoor. Covered Balcony Off Dining Area With View Of Hills.

Spacious Open Living Room With Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen With Granite Counter And Newer Appliances. Upgraded Bathroom With Granite Counter. Refrigerator And Washer & Dryer Are Included. Built-In Storage Space In Garage.