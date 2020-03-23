All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 45 Oak Knolls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
45 Oak Knolls
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

45 Oak Knolls

45 Oak Knoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

45 Oak Knoll, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful upper level condo in Fairway Oaks. This move in ready condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with an inside laundry room. Newer wood look porcelain tile floors. Light and bright kitchen and serene views. Separate detached two car garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Oak Knolls have any available units?
45 Oak Knolls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 45 Oak Knolls have?
Some of 45 Oak Knolls's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Oak Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
45 Oak Knolls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Oak Knolls pet-friendly?
No, 45 Oak Knolls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 45 Oak Knolls offer parking?
Yes, 45 Oak Knolls offers parking.
Does 45 Oak Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Oak Knolls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Oak Knolls have a pool?
No, 45 Oak Knolls does not have a pool.
Does 45 Oak Knolls have accessible units?
No, 45 Oak Knolls does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Oak Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Oak Knolls has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Oak Knolls have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Oak Knolls does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza Apartments with BalconiesCoto de Caza Apartments with Gyms
Coto de Caza Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoto de Caza Apartments with Parking
Coto de Caza Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAVista, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego