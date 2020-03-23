45 Oak Knoll, Coto de Caza, CA 92679 Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful upper level condo in Fairway Oaks. This move in ready condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with an inside laundry room. Newer wood look porcelain tile floors. Light and bright kitchen and serene views. Separate detached two car garages.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 45 Oak Knolls have any available units?
45 Oak Knolls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 45 Oak Knolls have?
Some of 45 Oak Knolls's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Oak Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
45 Oak Knolls is not currently offering any rent specials.