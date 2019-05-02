All apartments in Coto de Caza
4 Shoal Creek · No Longer Available
Location

4 Shoal Creek, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Shoal have any available units?
4 Shoal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
Is 4 Shoal currently offering any rent specials?
4 Shoal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Shoal pet-friendly?
No, 4 Shoal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 4 Shoal offer parking?
No, 4 Shoal does not offer parking.
Does 4 Shoal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Shoal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Shoal have a pool?
No, 4 Shoal does not have a pool.
Does 4 Shoal have accessible units?
No, 4 Shoal does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Shoal have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Shoal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Shoal have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Shoal does not have units with air conditioning.
