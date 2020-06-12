All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 32 Sagebrush.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
32 Sagebrush
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

32 Sagebrush

32 Sagebrush · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

32 Sagebrush, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

One-time move-in discount of $300 if you sign the lease on or before April 15, 2020!

Beautiful, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in private Wagon Wheel in the Coto de Caza community.

The airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, and windows that brighten any room. The open-plan kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are great for some restful sleep. The bathroom has a bathtub combo with a sliding glass door, and the vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fan, centralized air conditioning are installed for climate control.

The property has a balcony which is a great space to unwind and some much-needed fresh air. Relax and enjoy fun outdoor activities by the stunning swimming pool and the Jacuzzi. A single-car garage and off-street uncovered parking are available for use. Pets are not permitted not on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Ronald G Wells Park, Starlight Park, Wagon Wheel Sports Park, and Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5508386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Sagebrush have any available units?
32 Sagebrush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 32 Sagebrush have?
Some of 32 Sagebrush's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Sagebrush currently offering any rent specials?
32 Sagebrush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Sagebrush pet-friendly?
No, 32 Sagebrush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 32 Sagebrush offer parking?
Yes, 32 Sagebrush offers parking.
Does 32 Sagebrush have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Sagebrush offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Sagebrush have a pool?
Yes, 32 Sagebrush has a pool.
Does 32 Sagebrush have accessible units?
No, 32 Sagebrush does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Sagebrush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Sagebrush has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Sagebrush have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Sagebrush has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego