32 Sagebrush

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



One-time move-in discount of $300 if you sign the lease on or before April 15, 2020!



Beautiful, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in private Wagon Wheel in the Coto de Caza community.



The airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, and windows that brighten any room. The open-plan kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are great for some restful sleep. The bathroom has a bathtub combo with a sliding glass door, and the vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fan, centralized air conditioning are installed for climate control.



The property has a balcony which is a great space to unwind and some much-needed fresh air. Relax and enjoy fun outdoor activities by the stunning swimming pool and the Jacuzzi. A single-car garage and off-street uncovered parking are available for use. Pets are not permitted not on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Ronald G Wells Park, Starlight Park, Wagon Wheel Sports Park, and Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5508386)