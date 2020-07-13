AL
/
CA
/
costa mesa
/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

36 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
55 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,509
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Results within 1 mile of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
90 Units Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,489
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,671
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
51 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
Willard
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,525
695 sqft
1001 Riverine Ave is a multi-family home in Santa Ana, CA 92701. Nearby schools include Orange County Educational Arts Academy, Storybook Preschool, and Head Start Santa Ana Unified School District. The property was built in 1983.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heninger Park
302 S. Broadway L
302 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Gold Seal Award Winning Garden Complex - Property Id: 90964 Large 1BR/1BA (Approx. 700 Sq.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
1042 Cabrillo Park Dr. #B
1042 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
675 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in The Redwoods Community! - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is 675 square feet and conveniently located on the 1st floor in The Redwoods Community! As you enter the unit, you are invited with the spacious

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
305 CYPRESS Avenue
305 South Cypress Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Charming one bedroom, one bath unit for lease located in Historic Santa Ana, California

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Heninger Park
932 South Broadway
932 South Broadway, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
400 sqft
The 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom mid-century style residence has a space saving, multifunctional layout, making the most of its 400 sq. ft. floor plan while providing easy access to the yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo Park
1345 Cabrillo Park Dr.
1345 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Villas' Resort Style living. Park like grounds include tennis, pool, spa, sauna, fitness center and volleyball. Brand new laminate wood floor throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 10 miles of Costa Mesa
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,407
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Pines in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Grove in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Costa Mesa

July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Costa Mesa rents declined slightly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,358 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Costa Mesa over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    As rents have fallen moderately in Costa Mesa, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,358 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCosta Mesa 3 BedroomsCosta Mesa Accessible ApartmentsCosta Mesa Apartments under $1,600Costa Mesa Apartments under $1,800Costa Mesa Apartments with BalconyCosta Mesa Apartments with GarageCosta Mesa Apartments with GymCosta Mesa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCosta Mesa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCosta Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Apartments with PoolCosta Mesa Apartments with Washer-DryerCosta Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCosta Mesa Furnished ApartmentsCosta Mesa Pet Friendly PlacesCosta Mesa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central Costa MesaWestside Costa MesaEastside Costa Mesa

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern CaliforniaCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine