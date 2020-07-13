Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym pet friendly conference room courtyard hot tub pool table smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Blue Sol features one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes in Costa Mesa, California. Palm trees, sunshine, a glistening pool, and a chic coastal vibe. Its the essence of Southern California and it all becomes home at Blue Sol. Here, in our modern one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, youll relax in a distinctly beachy vibe. Unwind by the outdoor fire pit as you wait for dinner on the grill, on your private balcony, or even in your over-sized soaking tub. This is a place made for kicking back. So, weve designed everything to be comfortable and convenient.