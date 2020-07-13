All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Blue Sol

Open Now until 6pm
421 Bernard St · (949) 565-4669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,738

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1448 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Sol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
pool table
smoke-free community
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Blue Sol features one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes in Costa Mesa, California. Palm trees, sunshine, a glistening pool, and a chic coastal vibe. Its the essence of Southern California and it all becomes home at Blue Sol. Here, in our modern one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, youll relax in a distinctly beachy vibe. Unwind by the outdoor fire pit as you wait for dinner on the grill, on your private balcony, or even in your over-sized soaking tub. This is a place made for kicking back. So, weve designed everything to be comfortable and convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blue Sol have any available units?
Blue Sol has 3 units available starting at $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Blue Sol have?
Some of Blue Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blue Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Sol is pet friendly.
Does Blue Sol offer parking?
Yes, Blue Sol offers parking.
Does Blue Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blue Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Sol have a pool?
Yes, Blue Sol has a pool.
Does Blue Sol have accessible units?
No, Blue Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Blue Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Sol has units with dishwashers.
