Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hey, me and my husband are renting a 2 rooms and 2 baths apartment in Costa Mesa, 2775 Mesa verde drive apartments.

It would be 2100 per month plus 150 in total for the parking lot. The apartment is remodeled, has w/d in unit and allowed 2 dogs or cats in it (the fee is included in the price).

Its near a big pool and a beautiful gym, the complex is clean and safe.

Looking forward to hear from you.

Best,

Bianca