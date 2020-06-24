Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 944 Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
944 Oak Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
944 Oak Street
944 Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
944 Oak Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted inside and out located on a quiet street. Laminate flooring through out. This is a non smoking house. There will be no smoking on the premises.
Must have good credit from all applicants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 Oak Street have any available units?
944 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 944 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 944 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 944 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 944 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 944 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Similar Pages
Costa Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with Parking
Costa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Tustin, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Coast College
Vanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine