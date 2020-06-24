All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

944 Oak Street

944 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

944 Oak Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted inside and out located on a quiet street. Laminate flooring through out. This is a non smoking house. There will be no smoking on the premises.

Must have good credit from all applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Oak Street have any available units?
944 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 944 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
944 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 944 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 944 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 944 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 944 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

