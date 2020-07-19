870 W 19TH ST

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils key fob access microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access key fob access

Unique Artist Loft/Studio 3/4 mile to beach - Property Id: 99745



Studio loft / 3 levels w/ custom finishes thruout

Quality Andersen windows throughout

Travertine floors in main room and bathroom

Stainless 4 burner gas Stove w/ warming drawer

Above counter microwave w/ exhaust fan

Kohler elongated toilet, Kohler tub

Tankless water heater

Vaulted cielings w/ recessed dimmable lighting

Under counter LED lighting w/ color schemes

Exclnt E/W aspect for great lighting & ocean breezes

Cieling fan, concrete counter & pieces throughout

Stone veneer counter island w/ printer storage

USB charging outlets and 4plex outlets

Small balcony and excellent tropical foliage thruout

Large drywalled lit storage underneath stairs

Digital keyless entry



Available FURNISHED @ $ 1,800

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99745

Property Id 99745



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4699851)