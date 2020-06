Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to this 3 bed plus 1 1/2 bath two story townhouse on gated property. 1 Carport Parking and small back patio. First floor featurs open living and dining area and 1/2 bath, upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This unit is a corner unit so you are only sharing 1 wall. Near dining establishments, grocery stores and located near triangle square.