Costa Mesa, CA
799 Center Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:44 AM
799 Center Street
799 Center Street
·
Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
799 Center Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the heart of costa Mesa this detached
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 799 Center Street have any available units?
799 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 799 Center Street have?
Some of 799 Center Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 799 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
799 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 799 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 799 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 799 Center Street offers parking.
Does 799 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Center Street have a pool?
No, 799 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 799 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 799 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 799 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
