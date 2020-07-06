All apartments in Costa Mesa
780 Wesleyan Bay

780 Wesleyan Bay · No Longer Available
Location

780 Wesleyan Bay, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Turnkey property in the desirable community of Pentridge Cove located across the street from "The Camp". Walk to nearby restaurants and shopping. Close to South Coast Plaza and entertainment. Open floor plan with updated kitchen and baths in modern styling and finishes. This immaculate home has been well cared for. High vaulted ceilings throughout with a wide open floorplan. Skylights and windows everywhere make this property so bright and enjoyable. Kitchen was totally remodeled. The master bath has a separate tub and shower stall. The master bedroom has two closets and a vaulted ceiling. Sliding glass doors open from the living room onto a large patio deck. There is a stackable washer and dryer in a closet and a detached two car garage. A large 2 car garage is just steps from your front door. All the comforts you’ll want in the Orange County home. Walking distance from South Coast Plaza, The CAMP and LAB! Easy access to 405, 55, 5 freeways. Convenience is one aspect you’ll love about this complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Wesleyan Bay have any available units?
780 Wesleyan Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Wesleyan Bay have?
Some of 780 Wesleyan Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Wesleyan Bay currently offering any rent specials?
780 Wesleyan Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Wesleyan Bay pet-friendly?
No, 780 Wesleyan Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 780 Wesleyan Bay offer parking?
Yes, 780 Wesleyan Bay offers parking.
Does 780 Wesleyan Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Wesleyan Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Wesleyan Bay have a pool?
No, 780 Wesleyan Bay does not have a pool.
Does 780 Wesleyan Bay have accessible units?
No, 780 Wesleyan Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Wesleyan Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Wesleyan Bay has units with dishwashers.

