780 Wesleyan Bay

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Location, Location, Location. Turnkey property in the desirable community of Pentridge Cove located across the street from "The Camp". Walk to nearby restaurants and shopping. Close to South Coast Plaza and entertainment. Open floor plan with updated kitchen and baths in modern styling and finishes. This immaculate home has been well cared for. High vaulted ceilings throughout with a wide open floorplan. Skylights and windows everywhere make this property so bright and enjoyable. Kitchen was totally remodeled. The master bath has a separate tub and shower stall. The master bedroom has two closets and a vaulted ceiling. Sliding glass doors open from the living room onto a large patio deck. There is a stackable washer and dryer in a closet and a detached two car garage. A large 2 car garage is just steps from your front door. All the comforts you’ll want in the Orange County home. Walking distance from South Coast Plaza, The CAMP and LAB! Easy access to 405, 55, 5 freeways. Convenience is one aspect you’ll love about this complex.