675 W 18th Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM
675 W 18th Street
675 West 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
675 West 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh painted and all new flooring inside, two car garage downstairs, in a very good and convenient area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 W 18th Street have any available units?
675 W 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 675 W 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
675 W 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 W 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 675 W 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 675 W 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 675 W 18th Street offers parking.
Does 675 W 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 W 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 W 18th Street have a pool?
No, 675 W 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 675 W 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 675 W 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 675 W 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 W 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 W 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 W 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
