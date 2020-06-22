All apartments in Costa Mesa
625 Shalimar Drive
625 Shalimar Drive

625 Shalimar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Shalimar Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to 625 Shalimar! This 760 square foot one bedroom and one bathroom apartment is located a bike ride away from Newport and Huntington Beach! Centrally located to all the major freeways, this Costa Mesa property is walking distance to Trader Joe's, Grower's Direct, The Butchery, Triangle Square and a number of fine dining restaurants and bars.

Featuring a 230 square foot patio, new countertops and paint, open living room, vaulted ceilings, a private garage, and additional parking spot and onsite laundry facilities.

Interested parties should fill out the form on the contact us page of the Marterra Properties website. Square footage is estimated.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Shalimar Drive have any available units?
625 Shalimar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Shalimar Drive have?
Some of 625 Shalimar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Shalimar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Shalimar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Shalimar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Shalimar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 625 Shalimar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Shalimar Drive does offer parking.
Does 625 Shalimar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Shalimar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Shalimar Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Shalimar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Shalimar Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Shalimar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Shalimar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Shalimar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
