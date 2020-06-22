625 Shalimar Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to 625 Shalimar! This 760 square foot one bedroom and one bathroom apartment is located a bike ride away from Newport and Huntington Beach! Centrally located to all the major freeways, this Costa Mesa property is walking distance to Trader Joe's, Grower's Direct, The Butchery, Triangle Square and a number of fine dining restaurants and bars.



Featuring a 230 square foot patio, new countertops and paint, open living room, vaulted ceilings, a private garage, and additional parking spot and onsite laundry facilities.



Interested parties should fill out the form on the contact us page of the Marterra Properties website. Square footage is estimated.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.