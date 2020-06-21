All apartments in Costa Mesa
397 La Perle Lane

397 La Perle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

397 La Perle Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

This super cute unit is on the corner of Tustin and La Perle Lane in Eastside Costa Mesa. It has an upgraded kitchen, floors and baths. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Shared deck/yard with second unit. Street parking only and the unit does not come furnished.

Approx. 1,000 square feet. This property is a duplex and the unit available is the smaller, one story unit. The 2-story unit has been rented with the garage and driveway. Applicants are encouraged to drive by the property prior to setting an appointment to view.

Applicants will be required to submit an application along with valid identification (e.g.., drivers license, state issued id or passport). The application must be completely filled out and include 5-years of residential history. In addition, applicants will need to supply proof of income (e.g., year to date paycheck stub or 3-months bank statements).

I will be scheduling showings after the stay at home order is lifted. Please call or text me directly at 949-933-2906 to be added to my showing list.

Julia Morton
Realtor, DRE 02016387
(949) 933-2906
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 La Perle Lane have any available units?
397 La Perle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 397 La Perle Lane have?
Some of 397 La Perle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 La Perle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
397 La Perle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 La Perle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 La Perle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 397 La Perle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 397 La Perle Lane does offer parking.
Does 397 La Perle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 La Perle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 La Perle Lane have a pool?
No, 397 La Perle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 397 La Perle Lane have accessible units?
No, 397 La Perle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 397 La Perle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 La Perle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
