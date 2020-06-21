397 La Perle Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This super cute unit is on the corner of Tustin and La Perle Lane in Eastside Costa Mesa. It has an upgraded kitchen, floors and baths. Washer and dryer included in the unit. Shared deck/yard with second unit. Street parking only and the unit does not come furnished.



Approx. 1,000 square feet. This property is a duplex and the unit available is the smaller, one story unit. The 2-story unit has been rented with the garage and driveway. Applicants are encouraged to drive by the property prior to setting an appointment to view.



Applicants will be required to submit an application along with valid identification (e.g.., drivers license, state issued id or passport). The application must be completely filled out and include 5-years of residential history. In addition, applicants will need to supply proof of income (e.g., year to date paycheck stub or 3-months bank statements).



I will be scheduling showings after the stay at home order is lifted. Please call or text me directly at 949-933-2906 to be added to my showing list.



Julia Morton

Realtor, DRE 02016387

(949) 933-2906

Contact us to schedule a showing.