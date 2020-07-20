Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 364 E 16th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
364 E 16th Place
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:59 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
364 E 16th Place
364 16th Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
364 16th Pl, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 bed,1 bath Eastside property close to shopping and Freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 364 E 16th Place have any available units?
364 E 16th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 364 E 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
364 E 16th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 E 16th Place pet-friendly?
No, 364 E 16th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 364 E 16th Place offer parking?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not offer parking.
Does 364 E 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 E 16th Place have a pool?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 364 E 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 364 E 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 E 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 E 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Similar Pages
Costa Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with Parking
Costa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Central Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Coast College
Vanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine